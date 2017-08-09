U.S. fertility rate hits all-time low

New numbers show fertility rates in the U.S. are at their lowest rate since the government started keeping track in 1909.

A study released by the National Center for Health Statistics found there were 61.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 during the past study year.

That’s compared to 62.5 births per 1,000 women during the previous year.

Researchers say the decrease is greater than what would be produced by pure change.

“When it comes to births, it tells us about future members of society that will go on to replace the current work force and will be generating revenues and so on,” said Brady Hamilton, a statistician-demographer with the center and an expert on fertility data. “So this information allows you to see how the United States has changed demographically. It allows you to see where you currently stand.”

Researchers note U.S. fertility rates have been on the decline for years, since the Baby Boom after World War II.

It is important to remember that although the country is at record lows in fertility, there is also a large influx of immigrants, according to Hamilton. This will affect the population number, taxes and demand for education.