Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, gives emotional testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, fought back tears Wednesday as she recalled the night she said her famous daughter was groped by former KYGO radio host David Mueller.

"I knew exactly what happened," Andrea Swift said under oath. "I heard it from my daughter's mouth. [Mueller] sexually assaulted her ... [Taylor] was really shaken, humiliated, horribly embarrassed because he grabbed her bare a--."

Mueller finished his testimony Wednesday morning. He said he was fired based on a false sexual assault allegation made by Taylor Swift and her team.

A handful of people, some traveling from out of state, were allowed inside the courtroom to watch the drama play out.

"We drove eight hours from Utah-- straight-- didn't get any sleep tonight," one Swift fan told FOX31.

Mueller insists the only physical contact he had with Taylor Swift was a "jostling of hands" and touching her ribs during a photo opportunity. He said he wants to clear his name. Swift's team reminded the court, again, it was Mueller who filed a public civil lawsuit against Swift-- turning the case into international news.

Swift is countersuing for assault and battery.

Swift's lawyer said witnesses described Mueller as being drunk at the time of the groping and that a security guard saw the assault. Mueller said he only had one sip of an alcoholic drink. His team pointed out that no one in the Swift camp ever called police.

The judge has ordered that any schedule of witness testimony not be released, creating a mystery as to when Taylor Swift will take the stand.