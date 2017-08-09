School counselors must advise Colorado students about skilled trades, military careers

DENVER — A new law went into effect Wednesday, requiring counselors at public schools to advise students about skilled labor jobs and military careers.

House Bill 1041 was called “Inform Students And Parents Of Education Leading To Jobs.”

The bill states “the public school must discuss the skills and educational opportunities available through military enlistment and is encouraged to provide to the student information concerning the military enlistment test.”

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Phil Covarrubias, told the Denver Post that high school students exposed to the skilled trades can earn early apprenticeships and good-paying jobs right after graduation.

Covarrubias said there are thousands of jobs available in Colorado for skilled laborers.

“Colorado needs 60,000 people in the various trades to build our state and my goal is to help get them trained. The trades pay very well, benefits and is just an honest living,” Covarrubias said on Facebook.