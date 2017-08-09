Rockies reveal uniforms, nicknames for inaugural Players Weekend

DENVER — The Rockies unveiled the uniforms and nicknames for the players when the team plays a three-game series in Atlanta on Aug. 25-27 for the first Players Weekend.
The weekend is a player-focused event across Major League Baseball that will allow players to wear nontraditional uniforms and feature alternate designs.
Players can also have a nickname placed on the back of the jersey, and they have the option of wearing T-shirts to focus on a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.
Some players chose a nickname to put on the back of their jersey.
- Alexi Amarista: Ninja
- Tyler Anderson: Ricky F.
- Nolan Arenado: Nado
- Chad Bettis: Betty
- Charlie Blackmon: Chuck Nazty
- Tyler Chatwood: Chatty
- Ian Desmond: Charron
- Mike Dunn: Dunner
- Kyle Freeland: Free
- Carlos Gonzalez: Cargo
- Jon Gray: Gray Wolf
- Ryan Hanigan: Hanny
- Jeff Hoffman: Hoff
- Jonathan Lucroy: Luc
- German Marquez: Marque
- Scott Oberg: Obie
- Adam Ottavino: POtto
- Gerardo Parra: El Yolo
- Mark Reynolds: Sheriff
- Antonio Senzatela: Senze
- Trevor Story: Joe