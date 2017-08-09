Rockies reveal uniforms, nicknames for inaugural Players Weekend

DENVER — The Rockies unveiled the uniforms and nicknames for the players when the team plays a three-game series in Atlanta on Aug. 25-27 for the first Players Weekend.

The weekend is a player-focused event across Major League Baseball that will allow players to wear nontraditional uniforms and feature alternate designs.

Players can also have a nickname placed on the back of the jersey, and they have the option of wearing T-shirts to focus on a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

Some players chose a nickname to put on the back of their jersey.