Rockies reveal uniforms, nicknames for inaugural Players Weekend

Posted 12:56 pm, August 9, 2017, by

Player nicknames for Rockies players for Players Weekend on Aug. 25-28.

DENVER — The Rockies unveiled the uniforms and nicknames for the players when the team plays a three-game series in Atlanta on Aug. 25-27 for the first Players Weekend.

The weekend is a player-focused event across Major League Baseball that will allow players to wear nontraditional uniforms and feature alternate designs.

Players can also have a nickname placed on the back of the jersey, and they have the option of wearing T-shirts to focus on a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

Some players chose a nickname to put on the back of their jersey.

  • Alexi Amarista: Ninja
  • Tyler Anderson: Ricky F.
  • Nolan Arenado: Nado
  • Chad Bettis: Betty
  • Charlie Blackmon: Chuck Nazty
  • Tyler Chatwood: Chatty
  • Ian Desmond: Charron
  • Mike Dunn: Dunner
  • Kyle Freeland: Free
  • Carlos Gonzalez: Cargo
  • Jon Gray: Gray Wolf
  • Ryan Hanigan: Hanny
  • Jeff Hoffman: Hoff
  • Jonathan Lucroy: Luc
  • German Marquez: Marque
  • Scott Oberg: Obie
  • Adam Ottavino: POtto
  • Gerardo Parra: El Yolo
  • Mark Reynolds: Sheriff
  • Antonio Senzatela: Senze
  • Trevor Story: Joe