Meet the largest dinosaur ever found: Patagotitan

PATAGONIA — The largest dinosaur found so far now has a titanic new name.

The super-sized sauropod that lived in Argentina about 102 million years ago has officially been named Patagotitan mayorum.

The largest dinosaur in the world, was given its formal name by researchers: Patagotitan mayorum https://t.co/EFtocwu0Vi Ph:G.Lio pic.twitter.com/dGe0yotn25 — MuseoEgidioFeruglio (@mefpatagonia) August 9, 2017

Patagotitan was 130 feet long and weighed around 70 tons, according to The Atlantic. At that size, they would dwarf their long-necked relative Brachiosaurus, which ranged from 80-85 feet in length and weighed about 62 tons as adults.

It was longer than a blue whale and weighed as much as 12 African elephants, researchers said.

Patagotitan also now holds the record as the largest animal that has ever walked on land, according to National Geographic.

The thigh bone of Patagotitan is 8-feet long — the largest bone ever found, The Atlantic reported. Several researchers helped put that in perspective by tweeting photos of themselves lying next to the fossil.

I know scale is really important in science – here's me next to the Patagotitan mayorum femur pic.twitter.com/7Ii7AGw0Hv — Dr Ben Garrod (@Ben_garrod) August 8, 2017

An Argentinian shepherd named named Aureliano Hernandez found the bone at a farm where he worked, according to The Atlantic, but Hernandez passed away before paleontologists confirmed the magnitude of his discovery.

Paleontologists José Luis Carbadillo and Diego Pol from Egidio Feruglio Paleontology Museum spent over a year excavating the fossil.

A full model of the titanosaur is on exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, but researchers just published their findings this week in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.