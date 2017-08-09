Manitou Incline to close for 4 months for third phase of trail enhancement

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline will close beginning Aug. 21 for four months for the third phase of trail enhancement on the popular and steep hiking trail.

The improvement project will begin on the upper third of the incline after the Pikes Peak Ascent Marathon is held Aug. 19-20.

Repairs include replacing damaged retaining walls, cleaning exposed rebar and loose debris, adding drainage structures, anchoring existing ties and stabilizing the slopes.

Officials with the city of Colorado Springs say the renovations will help improve safety, user experience, long-term sustainability and increase accessibility.

Some drainage structures have failed along the trail so the new infrastructure needs to be installed.

The $2 million project is being funded through a Community Development block grant.