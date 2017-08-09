Man fatally stabbed near Walgreens in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Englewood Police Department is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who was stabbed near a Walgreens store late Tuesday night.

According to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office the victim, Trevin Eno, was stabbed in the chest after an altercation in a parking lot.

It happened around 9:36 p.m. on Tuesday near 123 East Belleview Avenue.

Englewood Police identified two persons of interest in the homicide investigation. Investigators provided photos of those persons of interest above.

If you know anything that may help with this investigation call Englewood Police Detective Leoni at 303-762-2467 or Detective Glee at 303-762-2443.