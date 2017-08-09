Legal Minute with Phil Harding: Settling an Accident Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After you're hurt in any kind of accident, it might seem easy just to settle your case, get paid a little money, and move on. But settling isn't as easy as you think, and many attorneys might settle too quickly, losing out on more money. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding shares important advice in today's Legal Minute.

