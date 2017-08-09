Krispy Kreme to roll out chocolate-covered doughnut to mark solar eclipse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme will switch from its original glaze to chocolate on Aug. 21 to mark the first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. from coast to coast in 99 years.

Customers can get an “early taste” of the eclipse-themed doughnut during “Hot Light” hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

The path of totality of when the moon completely covers the sun is only 70 miles wide.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock from Colorado to Wyoming and Nebraska, where the path of totality will cross.

Roads are expected to be jammed in the days leading to the eclipse and when people return after the eclipse passes around noon.