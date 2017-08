Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS is the largest nonprofit consignment sale in the Rocky Mountain region with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. Nearly 200 members of MOMS fill a 29,000 square-foot space with their gently-used children’s equipment, toys, clothes, furniture, books, strollers and much more. Get brand names at 50-90% off retail prices.

The event is this Saturday at the Douglas County Events Center in Castle Rock.