Couple spot massive rattlesnake at South Carolina beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Sharks, jellyfish and now … rattlesnakes?

Rattlesnakes are apparently something else to fear in the ocean after a Virginia couple vacationing at Hilton Head saw a large one wash ashore last week.

Jonathan and Lindsay Wiles were walking along Port Royal Plantation Beach when they saw the massive serpent slithering along the beach, WNCN reports.

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Wiles posted a video of the rattler on Facebook.

“Our morning rattle snake friend. Sorry, couldn’t resist posting. The rare Hilton Head Beach rattler lol,” the caption read.

In just a week, the videos have nearly 3 million views.