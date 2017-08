× Former chairman of Colorado GOP, Steve Curtis, pleads not guilty in voter fraud case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The former chairman of the Colorado Republican party pleaded not guilty Wednesday to election fraud and forgery.

Steve Curtis was in court in Weld County, five months after FOX31 broke the story.

He is accused of filling out and mailing in his ex-wife’s ballot in the November election.

His trial is set to begin in December.