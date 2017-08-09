Elway refutes rumors of Broncos interested in other quarterbacks as ‘fake news’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager John Elway took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to say rumors of the team looking for another quarterback “is another example of irresponsible, fake news.”

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have been battling to be the team’s starter, but neither has emerged nearly two weeks into training camp.

Elway sent the tweet after Sandy Clough of 104.3 The Fan reported the Broncos were pursuing a trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup A.J. McCarron.

Clough cited unnamed sources close to the Bengals.

BREAKING: Sandy Clough is reporting that the #Broncos are aggressively pursuing a trade for #Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron. #Decision17 — 104.3 The FAN (@1043TheFan) August 9, 2017

Siemian will start the Broncos’ preseason opener on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Lynch will get the start one week later against the San Francisco 49ers.