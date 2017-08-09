Drug addiction: Warning signs for parents as students go back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- To look at JC Kaufman, you’d never guess he continues to battle addiction.

A healthy 31-year-old, the former Douglas County soccer star, is now a recovering addict, finding a new path at a Jefferson County sober living facility.

He is the face of an ever-growing problem in the Centennial State: Opioid usage.

Kaufman says he has experimented with drugs ranging from marijuana to oxycontin.

Multiple arrests and incarceration convinced him it was time to seek help.

He is getting that help at the “The Shores Treatment & Recovery,” where the mission is to provide a safe, nurturing and loving environment, to allow patients to heal from their addictions.

An addiction specialist says with back-to-school top-of-mind for parents, they should watch out for certain warning signs from their children: