Colorado leaders defend DACA as potential lawsuit looms

Denver -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Lt. Governor Donna Lynne, and Congressman Jared Polis joined members of the business community Wednesday to defend the DACA program.

The program, initiated under President Obama, is facing a threat from 10 Attorneys General in mostly Republican states.

“Denver’s young people striving to achieve deserve the opportunity to do so right here in the home they grew up in,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “I cannot fathom an American system that would not provide that opportunity to immigrant youth.

The Attorneys Generals are threatening to sue if the program is not changed by September 5th. In a letter written to Attorney General Jeff Sessions they argued the President cannot institute such a program without Congressional approval.

President Trump who has not touched the DACA program thus far may be forced to defend the program in court if the lawsuit goes forward -- a political position some say he may be unwilling to take.

"When my DACA application was approved and I received my work permit in January of 2013, the trajectory of my life completely changed: I had the opportunity to do things many of my friends and classmates took for granted such as obtaining a driver's license, building my credit, and having the ability to accept paid internship opportunities at places such as the Colorado Legislature and Morgan Stanley,” said DACA recipient Marco Dorado.