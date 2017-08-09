Colorado Congressman Jared Polis says US risk of nuclear war highest since Bay of Pigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The tension between North Korea and the United States is escalating.

Late Wednesday North Korea said President Trump's threats are a 'load of nonsense,' and that 'only absolute force' can work on Trump.

President Trump kept the tension going in an early morning tweet.

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

"This is very scary - we are the closest to a nuclear conflict since the Bay of Pigs," Congressman Jared Polis, a Colorado Democrat said.

The President has unchecked authority to launch nuclear weapons according to military protocol in many situations. Protocols are in place so the President can launch a missile if another country launched one at the US first.

"The president is commander and chief of the military - when the nation elects a president that's very much what they are electing," Polis added.

While Congress, according to the constitution has sole ability to declare war, in recent years presidents have launched strikes without full congressional votes.

For instance, President Trump launched a "strike" in Syria earlier this year. Some argue a "strike" is not "war."

Denver is in range of a potential North Korea strike -- since it has been reported their missiles can travel 7,000 miles. Guam however is the most likely target as of Wednesday.