Centennial man robbed at gunpoint outside his home

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A Centennial man was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening right outside his own home.

It happened in the 17000 block of East Prentice Circle just before 10 p.m.

The victim told police he was approached by a man with a gun just seconds after he arrived home and stepped out of his car.

He said the man took his car keys, his wallet, two cell phones, and a garage door opener.

Moments later police were swarming the neighborhood.

"Eight cop cars in my yard and a lot of police and a police dog. I even saw them with a rifle ready, because when they panned the park with a light the police followed with his rifle," said Carol Payne, a neighbor who witnessed the police activity in the wake of the robbery.

Fortunately the victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5'8" tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing grey sweatpants and a bandana over his face.

The victim told police the man also tried to steal his car, but gave up and took off running after he realized he didn't know how to drive the vehicle because it was a manual shift.