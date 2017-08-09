× BBB warns of two potential employment scams

DENVER–The Better Business Bureau of Denver/Boulder is warning consumers after receiving tips and complaints about two local businesses.

The BBB says it has received one complaint and six scam reports about Now Company. Those reports allege the company contacts job seekers through employment websites, but the job opportunities may not be valid.

The BBB is also warning prospective job applicants about USA Online Logistics, LLC. It says the company operates in a manner typical of reshipping scams where consumers are tricked into receiving, repackaging, and shipping items often purchased with a stolen credit card or by using other stolen personal information.