Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Fountain

Fountain police arrested 41-year-old Richard Bitters for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

He’s being held in the El Paso County Jail on $10,000 bond.

On Saturday, Mario Michael Wells was struck by a vehicle near South Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard. Wells died at the hospital Sunday morning.

Bitters was arrested and booked into El Paso County jail after a “citizen tip” helped investigators identify him as a suspect.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555.