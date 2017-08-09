The Hottest 2018 Color Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The colors inside our own space can play a major role in creating a tranquil mood that helps us unwind and relax. So what better way to illustrate that than to build a house filled with just those types of colors inside one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs? Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colorado and Creative Services at Behr Paint, and Sarah Fishburne, the Head of the Trend and Design Team at Home Depot share with us more information from a pop up home in Grand Central Station in New York.