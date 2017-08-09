The colors inside our own space can play a major role in creating a tranquil mood that helps us unwind and relax. So what better way to illustrate that than to build a house filled with just those types of colors inside one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs? Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colorado and Creative Services at Behr Paint, and Sarah Fishburne, the Head of the Trend and Design Team at Home Depot share with us more information from a pop up home in Grand Central Station in New York.
The Hottest 2018 Color Trends
-
Sunkissed look for your hair
-
Sunkissed Look for Your Hair
-
Dragon Eyebrows
-
Back-to-school trends and tips
-
New Beauty Trends with Amy Sewell
-
-
Vessel Bags Offer Sleek Carryalls
-
2 people found dead inside southwest Denver home
-
Summer Hair Styles at Ergun Tercan European Salon
-
Hairstyles for back to school
-
Fidget spinners: What are they? Who likes them? Are they here to stay?
-
-
Colorado Tiny House Festival runs through Sunday near Keenesburg
-
Look inside the Stockholm airport tower that’s now a luxury apartment
-
“Glamping”