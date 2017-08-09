Air Force Academy a capella group moves forward on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES — An a capella group from the Air Force Academy took the stage on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night and survived the “judge cuts” to move on to the live rounds.

The 16-singer group, known as “In The Stairwell,” performed the *NSYNC song “Bye Bye Bye.”

Before they started, one member group told Simon Cowell they’d do just about anything to survive the cut.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘desperate,’ but there probably isn’t very much we wouldn’t do to go on to the next round,” the cadet said.

By the end of the song, guest judge Seal was on his feet.

The other judges agreed the group would go on to perform in the live rounds.

When Mel B says your awkwardness is adorable🕺🏼 A post shared by In The Stairwell (@inthestairwell) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

The group was founded in 2004 and came up with the name because freshmen were restricted to only singing in the stairwells of the academy.

In The Stairwell in the stairwell–who would've thought? Check us out on #AGT #JudgeCuts August 8th on NBC! #inthestairwell #usafa #youracademy #airforce A post shared by In The Stairwell (@inthestairwell) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

“Because we’re military and we’re being trained to be leaders, music has been a way for us to just have fun together,” the group added when asked why they sing together.

The group performed One Direction’s song “Drag Me Down” in Round 1.