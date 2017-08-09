24-hour, 3-day traffic records broken at Eisenhower Tunnel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Record traffic passed through the Eisenhower Tunnel over the weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, 157,657 vehicles went through the tunnel on Interstate 70 under the Continental Divide. The previous three-day record was July 29-31 when 153,503 vehicles went through it.

On Sunday, 54,659 vehicles went through the tunnel, breaking the previous single-day record of 54,061 vehicles on July 31, 2016.

Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 corridor operations manager Patrick Chavez said the told lane for eastbound traffic from Empire through Idaho Springs is helping address the added traffic.

CDOT is continuing to work with the Colorado State Patrol and other agencies to help alleviate traffic.