13-year-old boy battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department stepped up to help make a wish come true for a 13-year-old boy with a very aggressive form of brain cancer.

Trevor Kling was sworn in as an honorary police officer in a “very special ceremony” on Wednesday.

Two years ago, Kling was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a cancer of the brain, the police department said in a statement.

“Trevor has endured 14 months of Chemotherapy, and 34 radiation treatments during which time he has only missed one day of school and carries a 3.87 GPA,” stated Steve Davis, the public information officer for LPD.

“Trevor continues his battle against this very aggressive form of cancer,” Davis stated.

“Trevor is a very brave young man,” Chief Dan McCasky told the crowd gathered to watch the ceremony Wednesday morning.

Kling said he wants to become a police officer so he can help people.

“I saw a show on police and I wanted to do what they were doing, helping out the state of Colorado,” Kling said.

Kling took the oath of a Lakewood Police Agent. He got a badge and a police shirt — and went on a ride-along in a police car.