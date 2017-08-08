What are Trauma Bags?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cherry Creek Schools is one of the only districts in Colorado to have a school nurse in every building. These highly trained medical professionals are dedicated to keeping students safe, healthy and ready to learn. Members of the district Health Services Team have been preparing new and improved portable trauma bags for school nurses so they can be ready to respond to any emergency, from a fall on the playground to a bee sting outside to any crisis that happens inside or outside of the school building.

The first bag is a backpack that a school nurse can easily carry to an emergency in another part of the building or on the playground. The backpacks are organized to make it easy for nurses to find what they need quickly. One side contains common emergency medications: epinephrine for allergic reactions, an albuterol inhaler for people with asthma and a quick-acting glucose for diabetics with low blood sugar. The other side contains the equipment a nurse would need to assess a patient’s condition: a stethoscope, a thermometer, a blood pressure cuff and more.