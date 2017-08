× Technology to help parents as kids go back to school

Don’t let tech control you – take control of the tech in your home as those kids head back to school!! Here are a few gadgets that help parents do just that.

Verizon GizmoTab Tablet $250 (no contract) $80 (2 year contract)

Verizon GizmoGadget Smart Watch by LG ($150 plus connection fees)

EERO SMART WI-FI MESH NETWORK ($300+)

ARLO PRO SMART SECURITY SYSTEM