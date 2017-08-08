Taylor Swift trial: Opening statements and former DJ testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A jury of six women and two men is now seated in the sexual assault case involving Taylor Swift. Opening statements began Tuesday morning.

Swift claims a former KYGO radio station DJ sexually assaulted her. That DJ, David Mueller, said the singer-songwriter cost him his job. Swift and Mueller were in the courtroom again Tuesday-- sitting about ten feet apart from each other.

Fans woke up early on Tuesday hoping to see the international superstar outside federal court.

"We are Taylor Swift fans, and we also wanted to hear her speak about women's rights and what she went through," one fan told FOX31.

A limited number of courtroom seats have been reserved for the public. The trial is expected to last about nine days. Keep up with developments in the trial with our live blog.

Swift sat next to her mom in court, also a defendant. Swift stands accused of making false sexual assault allegations costing Mueller is job. Mueller said he did nothing wrong.

Legal experts said a picture shot before a concert at the Pepsi Center in 2013, leaked to TMZ and shown to jurors Tuesday, creates an uphill battle for Mueller.

Swift said the DJ put his hand under her dress and grabbed her bare bottom, according to court records.

Swift is countersuing for assault and battery.

In court on Tuesday, Mueller's lawyer said inappropriate touching is wrong and falsely accusing someone of it is equally wrong. Swift's lawyer fired back saying the evidence of the assault is overwhelming.

Mueller, his hair now gray, was the first witness to take the stand on Tuesday. He said he's not after just money, he said he wants to clear his name.

Mueller testified on Tuesday that his former KYGO boss, "Eddie Haskell," admitted to touching Swift's behind at the 2013 concert. Swift's lawyer, in his opening statement, said that accusation is false. KYGO hasn't returned requests from FOX31 for comment.

During opening statements, Swift's mom began to tear up--her daughter held her arm briefly. Swift's team said the singer wants the case to encourage women to speak up and not stay silent when it comes to sexual abuse.