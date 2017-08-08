Taylor Swift trial: Courtroom sketches from DJ groping case

DENVER — Pop star Taylor Swift was in court in Denver Tuesday to face a former radio deejay accused of touching her inappropriately.

The trial comes four years after former 98.5 KYGO DJ David Mueller allegedly grabbed Swift from behind during a meet-and-greet before a concert at the Pepsi Center.

Mueller said the accusation cost him his job and he filed a lawsuit against Swift to recuperate his lost income.

Swift filed a counter suit, claiming assault and battery.

In pretrial documents, Swift stated that she is “absolutely certain of what Mueller did,” and that it was “not an accident.” Swift also stated that she never directed anyone to have Mueller fired.

