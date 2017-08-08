× SWAT team deployed to Lafayette neighborhood for standoff

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The SWAT team was deployed to a neighborhood in Lafayette Tuesday.

Investigators at the scene told FOX31 Denver that officers were serving a search warrant to look for a car used in an aggravated robbery.

Investigators contacted a man who then barricaded himself in a home near Baseline Road and Bermont Street.

Baseline was closed between 111th and Crossing Drive while officers negotiated with the man.

After three hours, he surrendered peacefully.