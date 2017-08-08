SWAT team deployed to Lafayette neighborhood for standoff
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The SWAT team was deployed to a neighborhood in Lafayette Tuesday.
Investigators at the scene told FOX31 Denver that officers were serving a search warrant to look for a car used in an aggravated robbery.
Investigators contacted a man who then barricaded himself in a home near Baseline Road and Bermont Street.
Baseline was closed between 111th and Crossing Drive while officers negotiated with the man.
After three hours, he surrendered peacefully.
40.000223 -105.096924