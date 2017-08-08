× Submit your ideas for Colorado’s Most Endangered Places

DENVER — Colorado Preservation, Inc. is looking for new places to save. It’s asking Colorado residents to submit their ideas this week.

The organization has been working with communities around our state since 1981. In 1997 it created a program called, ‘Colorado’s Most Endangered Places’.

“Pretty much we rely on the public to let us know what`s threatened. Usually it`s places they believe are too important to lose,” said Jennifer Orrigo Charles, Executive Director of Colorado Preservation.

Each year, the organization asks residents to submit their ideas online (click here to submit your idea). The ones nominated will receive the group’s support, which could include financial assistance. The deadline for submissions is August 14.

The final list will be announced in February at the Saving Places Conference.

“Really when the community comes together and says we can`t lose this – that`s what really gets us engaged,” said Orrigo Charles.