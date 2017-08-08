Several new laws take effect in Colorado this week

DENVER — There are several new laws going into effect in Colorado on Wednesday.

Some of the new laws passed during the 2017 legislative session include allowing people to break into cars to save pets or people, mandatory jail time for people convicted of multiple felony DUI’s, and one that require high school students be told about skilled labor and military opportunities after high school.

Here’s a look at some of the laws.

Protection for good Samaritans and hot cars

The new law will let citizens break windows of hot cars to rescue pets or children inside.

“The proper protocol is to look around for the owner of the dog, to once they break the window, call authorities,” said Maia Brusseau with the Dumb Friends League. “And they must feel the animal is in imminent dangers of death before they break the window “

Exceptions are breaking a police vehicle with a dog inside. Anyone who breaks a car window must stay with the animal and call police.

Mandatory jail time for felony DUI convictions

The new law requires people convicted of felony drinking and driving to serve 90 to 180 days in jail if a judge decides to give them probation. People sentenced to work release will have to serve between 120 days and 2 years in jail.

In 2015, a Colorado law made a person’s fourth and all subsequent DUI offenses a felony.

No bail for convicted felony stalkers and domestic violence offenders

The No Bail for Stalking and Domestic Violence Offenders Act will make sure that anyone convicted of felony stalking or being a habitual domestic violence offender will be held without bail as they await sentencing.

The law was prompted after a Colorado Springs woman was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend who was already convicted of stalking her.

Switchblades become legal

Switchblades will be legal in Colorado – ending a ban that has been in place since 1963. The ban was originally enacted because knives were used more as weapons.

Today switchblades have become a must for some workers and they are easily available to purchase online.

High school students must be told about skilled labor and military careers

Colorado is in dire need of skilled laborers, in fields such as construction, and this new law will ensure that a student’s career and academic plan include information about various career pathways – such as skilled laborers and military careers.

“A four-year college degree may be a good fit from some,” Phil Covarrubias, a Republican and owner of an excavation company who sponsored House Bill 1041, told The Denver Post. “But I want students to know that there’s great opportunity in trade schools and through military service that doesn’t require the enormous cost of tuition at universities.”