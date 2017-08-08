× Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both top $300 million

COLORADO — For the first time in Colorado’s history, both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are above $300 million at the same time.

More than $650 million is up for grabs between the two drawings this week.

Mega Millions’ jackpot sits at $350 million. The drawing is at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Powerball’s jackpot is at $307 million. That drawing is Wednesday night.

You must buy your tickets by 7:30 p.m. the night of the drawing to be considered for the jackpot.

To win either jackpot, a ticket must match all six of their numbers to the winning numbers.