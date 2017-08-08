Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in northeast Denver; one in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. at East 40th Avenue and Havana Street.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released. Police said one person was taken into custody.

Havana was closed in both directions between East 45th Avenue and Smith Road. Both off-ramps to Havana Street from Interstate 70 were also closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.