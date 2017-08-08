Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis (August 16, to be exact), and Olde Town Arvada is dedicating their final "Summer Sounds" event to the rock legend. On Saturday, August 12, there will be a "Night of Elvis Classics" and 1950s' era fun at the Olde Town Square. The event is from 3pm - 9pm at Olde Town Arvada.