Mark Redwine waives extradition, will return to Colorado soon

DENVER — Mark Redwine waived his challenge to extradition Tuesday and will be returning to Colorado soon to face charges in the death of his son, Dylan, in 2012.

La Plata County confirmed the information Tuesday evening. An official said the sheriff’s office was making arrangements to bring Redwine back to La Plata County.

Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, after a grand jury issued an indictment in the case July 22. He faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Dylan Redwine, 13, disappeared while he was visiting his father in the Durango area in November 2012.

