× Man wanted for using stolen credit cards in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Recognize this man? According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he’s been using someone else’s credit card at several 7-Elevens.

If you know who he is, call (303) 271-5612, ref. case 16-31647.

If you have been a victim of Identity Theft or Fraud, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is available to help. The hotline phones are answered 24 hours a day, every day of the year, including weekends and holidays. It’s 1-855-443-3489. Or you can send an email to CBI.StopIDTheft@state.co.us