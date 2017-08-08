Judge dismisses charges against 5 protesters for sit-in at Gardner’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A judge on Tuesday morning dismissed charges against five protesters who were accused of trespassing in Sen. Cory Gardner's Denver office.

The demonstrators staged a two-day sit-in in June to protest the Republican's vote to repeal and the replace the Affordable Care Act.

Gardner requested the charges be dropped and the Denver District Attorney's Office followed through with the request at a hearing Tuesday morning.

The protesters occupied Gardner's office at 1125 17th St. and said they wouldn't leave until they got to talk with the senator about health care.

They were demanding he vote against the Republican plan to ditch the Affordable Care Act. Gardner voted with fellow Republicans, but the bill ultimately failed.

Gardner never showed up, but he spoke with the protesters by phone.

The protesters are part of a group that works nationally to protect disability rights. They claim the Republicans want to cut many of those rights.

The Denver Police Department moved in and arrested the group, and moved them out of the building.

Last week, it was announced Gardner's Denver office would move to the U.S. Customs House at 721 19th St. Suite 150, a federal building, until a permanent location is found.