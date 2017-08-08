Getting Help Through the Eating Disorder Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the National Eating Disorders Association 20 million women and 10 million men suffer from a clinically significant eating disorder at some time in their life. The sooner someone seeks treatment the greater their chance for recovery and even if you don't know someone who is personally dealing with an eating disorder there is a way for you to help! Here to tell us how are Toni Saiber, Dani Gilady and Michael Schlut from the Eating Disorder Foundation.

You can help the National Eating Disorders Association change lives by taking part in their upcoming walk. It's at Great Lawn Park at Lowry on September 24th. It's just $25-dollars to register at http://www.nedawalk.org. For more information on the Eating Disorder Foundation... Call 303-322-3373... Or visit eatingdisorderfoundation.org