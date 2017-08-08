FORTitude 10K Classic: The Beginning

The first ever "Fortitude 10K Classic" in Fort Collins is less than a month away, and Channel 2 is proud to be the media sponsor. Our own Ernie Bjorkman talked to the organizers and the Mayor of Fort Collins about how one day they hope it will mirror the famous Bolder Boulder. There is a 10,000 runner cap for this first year, so register today! Click here and enter promo code: 2$OFF to save two dollars on registration fees.
