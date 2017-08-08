× Former day care owner charged in death of 13-month-old

DENVER — A former day care owner has been charged with felony child abuse for the death of a 13-month-old girl, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Stephanie Hill, 69, ran the center out of a home. Documents showed the child, Karsen Anne White, suffocated in tangled bedding, which was being used in place of a mattress.

The girl was taken from the day care on Rosemary Street to Children’s Hospital Colorado on June 5 and was later pronounced dead.

The state suspended Hill’s license the same day the child died.

Hill was cited in October for violating safe sleep requirements for an infant.

Hill’s next court date has not been determined.