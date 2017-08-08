Foods for healthy hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Holste from Posh the Salon shows us 5 common household products you can use in your hair.

Avocado - To use, mash some into your hair from mid-shaft to the ends. After 20 minutes, shampoo and condition as usual, then be prepared for super-shiny hair.

Eggs- Using egg yolks in hair can provide benefits such as adding softness, shine, and even strengthen the hair. Simply scramble a raw egg yolk (or two, if you have longer hair) with some water, and use as a hair mask after you shampoo. Let it sit for at least five minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Apple Cider Vinegar- Apple cider vinegar is perfect for anyone who has a lot of residue or product buildup. Mix about half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar into a cup of warm water. Pour over your hair, making sure to work it through from root to tip. Rinse thoroughly.

Yogurt- Yogurt is great to use for a deep conditioning treatment. Simply apply to hair, leave on for at least half an hour, and then wash.

Coconut Oil- Coconut Oil is amazing for sealing split ends! Rub a few drops of coconut oil into the tips of your mane to calm split ends and frizz.