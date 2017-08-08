Federal officials to help with Windsor Mill Fire investigation

WINDSOR, Colo. — Federal investigators have been brought in to help in the investigation of a fire that destroyed the historic Windsor Mill early Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will send an investigative team to work on-site beginning Tuesday morning.

The fire to the structure that dated to the late 1800s at 214 Main St. was called in about 1:50 a.m.

Crews worked to protect surrounding businesses and prevent the “very large and hot fire” from spreading.

The fire wasn’t contained until about 9:15 a.m.

“This will go down as one of the largest fires in this town’s history,” Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue spokesman Todd Vess said. “[The mill] went up like a matchstick.”

On Monday, firefighters were still dealing with hot spot. No injuries were reported.

Because of the size and scope of the fire loss, the fire department has asked for federal assistance in the investigation.