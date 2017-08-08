Are you feeling overwhelmed by the current state of health care? There's a way to step outside the system, still get treated, and develop a personal relationship with your doctor. PeakMed provides family practice medicine using an affordable monthly membership model with unlimited visits. PeakMed provides family practice medicine using an affordable monthly membership model with unlimited visits. No waiting for appointments and no insurance required. Here to tell us more was Dr. Mark Tomasulo, PeakMed's President and Chief Medical Officer. PeakMed has three locations in Denver and Colorado springs. For more information, call 1-844-673-2563, or visit peakmed.com.
Family Practice Medicine Using An Affordable Monthly Membership
-
Netflix approach to health care
-
Hippo Health launches on-demand health care service for Coloradans
-
Summer Grilling
-
Boulder buys mobile home park to provide affordable housing
-
Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases
-
-
Boy Scouts official apologizes for ‘political rhetoric’ of Trump speech
-
Summer of Fun: 50% OFF at Bella Rosa Golf Course
-
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats that might not restrain child in a crash
-
Slash Your Monthly Mortgage Payment with Ideal Home Loans
-
New Micro-Treatments and Techniques for Looking Your Best
-
-
Hundreds of off-road vehicles recalled due to brake failures
-
Gardner grilled in telephone town hall about votes to repeal Affordable Care Act
-
CHFA Helps Low Income Families Buy Homes