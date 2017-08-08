Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Kindergarten is such an exciting time, you want your child to embark on the journey prepared, empowered and invested in the experience. There's an award winning program that's helping preschoolers build the social, physical, emotional, and cognitive skills they will need to start Kindergarten with confidence. Here to tell us more, we have the Head Start Family Services Director, Adella Arrendondo, and the Health Services Director, Lori Medina. If you would like to find out if your family qualifies for the Denver Great Kids Head Start Program, Call 720-913-0880 or visit Denvergov.org/headstart.