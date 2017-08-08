Colorado woman gets 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

DENVER — A woman from Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Leonard, 20, will also have to spend ten years on supervised release after she gets out of prison.

Leonard was first charged in March 2016.

She and co-defendant Richard Hennis, 41, also from Colorado Springs, got involved in online chats, according to Leonard’s plea agreement.

Leonard told Hennis she had sexually abused an infant. Hennis encouraged Leonard to do it again, take photos or video of the abuse and send them to him. Leonard complied and sent the images to another individual he was communicating with online.

During their chats, the two defendants discussed kidnapping, raping, killing and dismembering a child between the ages of 4 and 8 years old, in graphic detail. Leonard twice during the chat indicated that she didn’t intend to go through with it.

In April, Hennis was sentenced to 27 years in prison and supervised release.

“Understand this: federal law enforcement has highly motivated, expert teams standing ready to present the harshest possible punishment if you victimize an infant,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation.