Charges dropped against some protesters involved in sit-in at Sen. Gardner’s office

DENVER -- Charges were dropped against a group of protesters who were arrested for staging a sit-in at Colorado Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver.

You may remember this happened at the height of the health care debate.

A judge dropped the charges Tuesday after the city attorney and Sen. Gardner asked for the case to be dismissed.

"This dismissal of charges today sets a precedent that the constitution of the United States guarantees the right to protest inside your senator's office," said attorney Alan Kennedy-Shaffer.

A separate group of mostly disabled Coloradans are still facing similar trespassing charges.

We reached out to Sen. Gardner's office for comment but have not heard back.