Better Business Bureau warns about email scam with BBB’s name on it

DENVER — An alert is out for all Better Business Bureau accredited business owners. There’s a new scam on the loose, and it could pop up in your inbox.

The scam has affected businesses in major cities all across the country. There is no sign of it in our area just yet, but that’s exactly why the Better Business Bureau wants to get the word out.

The scam comes in the form of an email. The message looks like it’s from the Better Business Bureau about a complaint against your business. When you click on the link, personal information could be leaked and malware could be installed on your computer.

The best way to prevent this from happening is to always run your mouse over the email address to make sure it’s actually from the Better Business Bureau.

Messages that require urgent action probably aren’t real, either. Always read through the email carefully. Misspellings and grammatical errors are both signs of a scam.

“There are a couple of red flags. If you have received a complaint from us, you would know what that typically looks like. We don’t use that highly suspect sense of urgency, you have to do it right now or else,” Krista Ferndelli with the Better Business Bureau said.

If you do receive one of these messages, make sure to contact the Better Business Bureau. A representative says the organization is working with law enforcement to shut down as many of these criminal websites as possible.

