Benefits of Hiring a Veteran

Discipline, leadership, teamwork and the ability to think on their feet. Those are just a few of the traits our nation's veterans build while serving our country. But when veterans leave the military and look for a second career many struggle to make that transition and may even end up unemployed. Lida Citroën the CEO and founder of LIDA360 was here to encourage employers not to shy away from veterans who she says bring a unique and valuable set of skills to civilian positions. For more information on personal branding or military civilian job transition call 1-800-314-5060. Or visit lida360.com.