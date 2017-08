SALEM, Ala. — An Alabama mother’s hilarious photo she posted of her children going back to school went viral on social media.

The photo shows Jena Willingham holding a drink while on a float in a swimming pool while her not-to-amused children are standing behind her with their school backpacks.

“Happy first day of school everyone!” Willingham captioned in the post.

The image was posted early Monday, had more than 4,000 reactions and was shared more than 10,000 times by early Tuesday morning.