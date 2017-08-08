Adams County predicted to be among the best in the country for economic growth

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A recent study is forecasting Adams County to have significant economic growth over the next five years.

Oxford Economics examined county-level data to identify trends in growth and economic diversification over the next five years.

Suburban counties will likely have a large number of Millennials, meaning suburban areas would begin growing faster than metropolitan areas.

Adams County ranked at No. 8 on the list for strongest economic growth and was the only Colorado county that made the top nine.

The Aurora and Arvada areas in Adams County are expected to have a growth rate of 2.9 percent over the next five years, according to Oxford Economics. That rate represents the upbeat view of Denver’s economy which is predicted to draw more workers and businesses into surrounding towns like those in Adams County.

Topping the list is Denton County, Texas which is expected to grow 4.1 percent in the next 5 years. Denton is home to parts of Dallas and Forth Worth.