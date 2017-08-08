$2,000 reward offered in downtown Denver burglary

DENVER– The Denver Police Department needs help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.

On July 31, 2017, the suspect entered an apartment complex parking garage near Ogden and Ellsworth and took personal property from a parked vehicle. The suspect attempted to enter several other vehicles at the property, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.